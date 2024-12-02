Large German financial news platform lists Bitcoin as major currency

Listing of Bitcoin on the exchange rates section, among other seven major reserve currencies, implies that Finanzen.net, considers Bitcoin as one of the most important currencies in the world, according to CryptoCoinsNews. Furthermore, the financial platform also provides native support for Bitcoin, demonstrating year-long charts of Bitcoin price and listing the digital currency among all of the reserve currencies listed by the company.

In January 2017, Finanzen.net published an article entitled “Digital Currency Bitcoin Outperforms Every Currency in 2016” and in February 2017 partnered with Nordbank to release a collaborative piece entitled “HSH Nordbank: Focus on Bitcoin”. The article provides an in-depth analysis on the infrastructure of Bitcoin, user base of the digital currency, trading activity in different regions and most importantly, the potential of Bitcoin.

Besides the German mainstream media, other mainstream media outlets in Europe including Switzerland news network Neue Zürcher Zeitung have been providing report and coverage on Bitcoin as well, introducing the digital currency to the general population.