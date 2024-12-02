Kiya.ai launches India Banking Metvaerse





Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world banking with Metaverse banking through an avatar (virtual humanoid) based interactions.

In the first phase, Kiyaverse will allow banks to extend their own Metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, through services that will include Relationship Manager & Peer Avatars and Robo-advisors. Kiyaverse plans to have tokens as NFTs and support CBDC to enable Open Finance in a Web3.0 environment. Kiyaverse will interface its Open API connectors with aggregators, and gateways to enable a super-app and marketplace on the metaverse. With the introduction of Haptics enabled Headsets, Kiyaverse will provide a near real-world interaction using the internet of senses.

Kiyaverse will enable customers to use their personalised avatars on digital banking units, mobiles, laptops, VR headsets, and Mixed reality environments. The platform will bring banking services from the real world to the virtual world and vice-a versa, interacting with a relationship manager's avatar creation and customisation, AI-based digital customer interaction, portfolio analysis, wealth management, co-lending, and corporate banking. Kiyaverse provides 3-dimensional analysis of data for banks.