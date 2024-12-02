Kazakhstans Central Bank trials blockchain tech for debt sales

The central bank plans to launch a mobile app that will enable retail investors to buy the short-term notes, denominated in amounts worth 100 KZT (the countrys national currency equivalent to 0.28 EUR), without having to rely on a broker. The app is currently being tested internally, with a launch expected sometime later in 2017.

According to CoinDesk, in the long term, the platform could be used to facilitate initial public offerings (IPOs). Further, the institution indicated it will look to work with the countrys banking sector on future versions and uses.

Moreover, the National Bank is said to have been looking at blockchain for potential applications since 2016. Regional news source Tengri News reported in June 2016 that officials were weighing possible use cases, particularly those centred on payments.