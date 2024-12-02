Jumio to provide KYC services for online gambling cryptocurrency

Jumio will provide real-time KYC/AML-compliant identity verification for users of CasinoCoin’s new Bankroll Manager wallet (BRM), removing the need for players to verify themselves every time they register with a new operator.

The CasinoCoin blockchain technology will enable players to complete transactions with one KYC verification within their Bankroll Manager wallet. Netverify, Jumio’s identity verification solution, will meet regulators’ requirements by helping CasinoCoin to create a complete KYC/AML tracking environment in the industry.

Using Netverify ID Verification, new Bankroll Manager users can verify a government-issued ID document via their smartphone or laptop cameras almost instantly, helping them to open an account in seconds.

The CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager will be available for customers to download towards the end of Q2 2018.