JPMorgan, Zcash collaborate on blockchain security

Currently, both parties are involved in the process of integrating ZSL, a zero-knowledge security layer designed to settle transactions anonymously on the blockchain that were previously conducted elsewhere. JPMorgans implementation of ZSL marks the first time the technology is being formally adopted by a distributed ledger platform as part of its Ethereum-based Quorum project.

Started as an early blockchain experiment in March 2017 and named Juno, Quorum developed into an enterprise-grade blockchain designed specifically to let large financial institutions comply with regulatory requirements, especially on the privacy protection front.

Therefore, adding Zero-knowledge Security Layer into Quorum enables the bank to explore how cryptographic privacy technology will enhance the next generation of financial services applications.