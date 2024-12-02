JP Morgan Chase to trial blockchain

Blockchain is the technology behind online payment system bitcoin, and leaders from the bank said it would make many types of transactions quicker and more accurate.

Blockchain works as a public ledger, storing information on transactions without the intermediary of a central banking authority. While Bitcoin and cryptography like it were at first limited to a fairly niche audience, JPMorgan has sought to lead an industry shift toward this kind of information-sharing. The company teamed up with Digital Asset Holdings, a digital technology company run by former JPMorgan executive Blythe Masters.