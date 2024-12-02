Japanese financial officials create regulation system for Bitcoin exchanges

The Japan Times reports a working group beneath the Financial Services Agencys Financial System Council is finalizing a draft text that, once finished, will be submitted to the countrys legislature, the Diet, in 2016.

According to the Times, the draft text calls for a range of capital and auditing requirements for those running domestic exchanges, in addition to know-your-customer (KYC) anti-money laundering (AML) mandates.

Japanese officials have called for more stringent measures in the wake of the 2014 collapse of Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt Gox and, later, the arrest of its CEO, Mark Karpeles.