Japan, US and China to establish joint cryptocurrency regulations

The purpose is to prevent use of virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, to finance terrorism and other illegal activities.

The three countries have pushed for an initiative in the 31-member Financial Action Task Force, FATF, to approve the guidelines for regulating virtual currency, Nikkei said citing Japanese authorities.

The guidelines entail creating the first international regulatory framework for decentralized virtual currency.

The objective of this inter-governmental organization is to have better surveillance over Bitcoin and other virtual currencies and include identity verification for users who open virtual wallets. It also examines control mechanisms for transactions that could have links to terrorist organizations like the Islamic State.