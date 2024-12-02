iSignthis integrates BuyCoinNow processes live transactions

iSignthis will now process live transactions via its Paydentity service and will contribute revenue in the current quarter. The company has taken steps to offer payment gateway and compliance solutions for the cryptocurrency industry. It will offer AML/CTF KYC services via partnerships with Coinify.com and Blockchain.info.

Compliance is an important issue in the cryptocurrency sector. The European Commission has plans to regulate digital currency under the proposed “5th AML Directive”, which will require all digital currency exchanges and wallets to conform to AML customer due diligence requirements and transaction monitoring.

For more information about iSignthis and for a complete list of their offerings and services, visit our web fraud and e-identity company database.