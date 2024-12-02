iPayYou integrates with Amazon and brings Bitcoin to shoppers

Therefore, Amazon has begun accepting Bitcoins “indirectly” and even if Bitcoin payments have never been advocated or accepted through the online mega-platform, it looks as though things are changing.

With the holiday season coming up, Amazon will soon see its numbers rising, and with events like Bitcoin Black Friday, the savings could be endless. Current CEO of iPayYou Gene Kavner previously served as the worldwide director for Amazon. In a press release he said that using Bitcoin might avoid friction points and obstacles faced by shoppers with payments.

Prior to the move, Bitcoin could only be used to purchase digital Amazon gift cards, according to NewsBTC. iPayYou is a Seattle-based startup that launched in May 2016. The wallet service also allows users to purchase gift cards for Best Buy, Starbucks, and iTunes with Bitcoin.