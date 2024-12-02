Investment bank to adopt Bitcoin for remittance market

Though no Bitcoin or blockchain startups have received AXA funding so far, the company is in talks with a number of rebittance companies looking to disrupt the sector.

Aside from Bitcoins use in the remittance market, AXA is exploring how blockchain technology could be used in fields such as real estate, wealth management, intellectual property and insurance.

Although banking remains a risk-averse industry, many companies are now exploring the potential of blockchain technology through their VC arms.