Innovative IoT-blockchain projects deployed by Cisco and Bosch

Following a formal unveiling of the project in January 2017, the members are now revealing new details about their work. The group has created an API that supports technologies offered by Ethereum, JP Morgans Quorum and the Linux-led Hyperledger project.

Cisco and Bosch offered new information about how they are using blockchain technologies in proof-of-concept projects. Cisco is exploring how it could register device identities using the API, while Bosch is said to have completed a trial centered on linking odometer readings to a blockchain system, according to CoinDesk.

Currently, the software development kits (SDKs) are in beta, and are available via the Chronicled and Hyperledger libraries on GitHub.