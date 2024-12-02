IDEX Biometrics partners with South Asian card manufacturer







With over 3 billion cards manufactured to date and a production capacity of 25 million cards monthly, this partner will support IDEX Biometrics’ continued expansion and growth across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Accredited by Visa, Mastercard and RuPay and with a growing client portfolio of banks, government agencies, telecom companies, transportation authorities, and corporate enterprises, the partner’s strong market position will accelerate go-to-market of biometric payment and access cards. These biometric smart cards, based on IDEX Pay and IDEX Access, are expected to reach the market by the end of 2024.

Officials from IDEX Biometrics said this is another testament to their strategic focus and expansion in Asia. The recognised technology expertise in smart card manufacturing from this innovative partner will further strengthen their positioning and bank reach in South Asia, with a growing market opportunity across both payment and access card solutions.





Previous news from IDEX Biometrics

In December 2023, Eastern Bank (EBL) partnered with IDEX Biometrics to launch biometric metal cards in Bangladesh, aiming for enhanced security and seamless transactions. EBL sees this as a step towards secure contactless payments, expecting biometric cards to become the new standard. Premium customers will be the first to receive these cards, driving seamless payments across Bangladesh and Asia.

The metal card segment is rapidly expanding globally, with biometric metal cards expected to revolutionise premium card programmes.





What does IDEX Biometrics do?

IDEX Biometrics is a global technology player in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Their solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind, and seamless user experiences to the world.

Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, the company’s biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler they partner with prominent card manufacturers and technology companies to bring their solutions to market.