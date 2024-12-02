IBM opens blockchain-powered IoT office in Germany

The technology company is opening a new office in Munich with 1,000 employees to work on its IoT, blockchain, and AI initiatives. IBM is also a founding member of the open-source Hyperledger project and has emerged at the beginning of 2016 as a strong advocate for the technology. It has since pursued a variety of projects involving blockchain, from dispute resolution systems to cloud-based security frameworks.

Furthermore, IBM highlighted its work with Kinno, a Finnish company that is using IBM’s blockchain-infused IoT tools to develop supply chain tracking capabilities. Kinno is developing a solution that tracks, monitors, and reports on container status and location, and optimizes packing and transfer of shipments through shipping lanes.