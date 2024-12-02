Hyperledger blockchain project has a new member - Spanish bank BBVA

Prior to this alliance, the bank joined both the R3 distributed ledger consortium and the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance. Furthermore, in January 2015 it has invested in the space, given that BBVA Ventures, the bank’s private equity subsidiary, took part in in Coinbase’s USD 75 mln funding round.

The agreement with the Linux Foundation, which backs the Hyperledger project, will see BBVA share and collaborate on code, as well as work with representatives from other companies.

Hyperledger has added a range of new members in the past several months. Notable entrants include the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Bank of England, two central banks that joined the initiative in February 2017. Since the start of the year, companies like American Express and Daimler AG have also moved to take part.