Hitachi and Tech Bureau test blockchain for rewards program

PointInfinity is a rewards platform and point management solution adopted by merchants and service providers to deploy point-based membership loyalty programs for frequent customers. Tech Bureau is providing ‘Mijin’, its private blockchain solution to Hitachi’s PointInfinity, which sees over 150 million members on its platform.

Mijin is based on P2P cryptocurrency and NEM blockchain. NEM (token XEM) went public in early 2015 and is a very popular alternative cryptocurrency in Japan. According to the Tech Bureau, Mijin is used by 311 companies from 15 countries in areas including online gaming, logistics, points platforms, electronic money settlements and more.

With the proof-of-concept testing, Hitachi is looking to determine the operational feasibility of PointInfinity through a significant amount of transactions and electronic payments on multiple blockchains.