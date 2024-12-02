Hewlett Packard to roll out blockchain product in 2018

Using distributed ledger startup R3s Corda platform as an underlying basis, HPE is planning to offer services around payments and identity. The two companies publicly unveiled their partnership in June 2017. HPE was founded in 2015 after Hewlett Packard split in two.

The initial product offering is called the “Mission Critical Distributed Ledger Technology” and it is being pitched to enterprises as an extension of cloud-based services. Furthermore, it is also the first of what HPE indicated will be a number of product offerings that utilize blockchain.

Though an exact launch date wasnt set, HPE indicated that it would come in “early 2018”. According to Fortune, HPE has already sold some versions of their produced privately to financial services companies.