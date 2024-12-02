Hello Markets and Coinify team up for Bitcoin payments

The Coinify integration into brokers’ platforms will allow traders to either deposit funds in the virtual currency, or have the bitcoins partially/fully converted into EUR, USD, and other major currencies. Also operating a Bitcoin exchange, Coinify will enable traders to purchase Bitcoin with which they will be able to fund their trading account.

Every single one of Hello Markets’ brands will be able to add Coinify’s payment processing method to their list of deposit and withdrawal methods.

Hello Markets provides platforms for the online trading market. Hello Markets’ brands benefit from comprehensive financial solutions, delivered in three weeks and fully supported by the company’s team of experts.

Coinify drives mainstream adoption of digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, for merchants and consumers. Merchants benefit from Coinify’s Payment Service (PSP), enabling settlements in a fraud-free and chargeback-free Bitcoin payment environment, while consumers get access to secure, one-click payments that reveal no sensitive information.