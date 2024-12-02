Greek banks hacked, criminals demand Bitcoin ransom

A group calling itself the Armada Collective demanded the bitcoin ransom after staging its first attacks, and then threatened a full collapse of the unnamed banks websites if they refused to pay up.

These initial attacks took the form of a distributed denial of service - flooding the banks websites with requests so that they crashed under the strain. On Thursday, they succeeded in disrupting electronic transactions at all three banks for a short period, but customer information was protected.

Cyber-experts from the Greek central bank and the police electronic crime unit were continuing to monitor the banks computer systems, a central bank official added.