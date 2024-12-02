GoUrl integrates PayCoin for cryptocurrency transactions

PayCoin is one of the cryptocurrency tender options accepted by GoUrl. GoUrl offers sellers of products or services the option where they can set their own prices in USD with exchange rates determined by Live Exchange Rates.

Owners of Paycoins will have access to digital commerce via websites featuring GoUrl. Paycoins, which are based upon blockchain technology, a kind of digital DNA, ensures anonymity and tags each transaction with a unique code.

Paycoin is a global currency that allows owners to send and transact money to anyone, anywhere at anytime.

GoUrl payment processing system for Paycoin, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It enables online merchants to accept such cryptocurrency as a form of payment, just as easily as they accept payments from credit cards, debit cards or PayPal.