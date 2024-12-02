Google Ventures-backed Bitcoin exchange shuts down

Any unclaimed funds will be returned to the accounts that they came from.

Unlike other Bitcoin shutdowns, which are often triggered by hacks and result in customers losing money, Buttercoin is solvent and will provide users with their balance in full. The startup said it is winding down because it was not able to raise new funding.

Buttercoin launched in 2013 with the aim of tackling the global remittance space, money that migrant workers send to their relatives back home.