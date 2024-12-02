GoCoin and Ziftr complete merger agreement

The combined company will offer merchants a unified checkout system that processes digital currency and credit card transactions in compliance with PCI security standards. GoCoin will also offer a hybrid wallet giving consumers the choice of paying with VISA, Mastercard, Blockchain currencies or loyalty coupons and points.

Now that the merger is complete, the combined company will focus on integrating Ziftrs credit card processing capabilities, mobile wallet and customer loyalty program into GoCoins blockchain payment platform and rolling it out to GoCoins current merchant base of more than 12,000.

A global leader in Blockchain payments and innovation, GoCoin was the first international platform for enabling merchants to Blockchain currency payments including Bitcoin and popular altcoins Litecoin, Dogecoin and Tether at checkout.

Established in 2008 and based in Milford, New Hampshire, Ziftr is revolutionizing the shopping experience by bringing cryptocurrency into the mainstream for both consumers and merchants.