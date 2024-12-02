Germans are sceptical about the digital euro, survey shows

According to a Bundesbank representative, many are not convinced that the introduction would offer sufficient additional value compared to the existing range of payment options. In addition, according to the survey results, 77% of all respondents have never heard of or read about a digital euro.

The report showed, however, that those who did know about it, primarily fear an insufficient protection of their personal data. The security of the new means of payment raised questions among the participants, as did its availability within the entire euro area and the avoidance of additional costs.