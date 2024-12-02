GCR launches Dot Money, new virtual currency

Dot Money is a virtual and community currency that leverages technology similar to Bitcoin. Dot Money will be administered by the GCR, and is specifically designed to help stabilize the global economy, protect individuals and countries against the devaluation of their currencies.

Dot Money will be able to be used around the world like money, with or without the internet, and has many more features than existing money or virtual currencies.

Unlike Bitcoin, Dot Money has a central administrator that will provide its unique solutions in cooperation with governments, law enforcement, banks, financial institutions and ordinary people.