GCEX scales with Fireblocks’ features

This development enables GCEX’s institutional clients transacting through its Danish and Dubai entities to utilise Fireblocks’ Policy Engine and compliance toolkit, ensuring enhanced security and adherence to regulations.

By accessing the Fireblocks Network, which facilitates instant settlement, rebalancing and payments, GCEX’s clients can connect and trade with over 2,000 liquidity partners, trading venues and counterparties.

By integrating Fireblocks’ technology, GCEX aims to provide institutional clients with an optimised trading experience and a secure, efficient, and transparent trading environment in the digital asset space. Additionally, Fireblocks’ multi-layer security protocols and regulatory toolkit will support GCEX’s operations and focus on asset protection and simple trading.





GCEX’s licences and services

GCEX is registered with the Danish FSA as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and currency exchange, having an operational VASP licence from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai in 2023.

This move allowed GCEX to cater to brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders by providing access to its deep liquidity in digital assets and a suite of technology solutions.

GCEX Group helps institutional and professional clients access rapid liquidity in CFDs on digital assets and FX, alongside spot trading and conversion of digital assets. The company also offers a range of Forex brokerage and crypto-native technology solutions under its XplorDigital suite.

XplorDigital features two plug-and-play solutions, ‘Crypto in a Box’ and ‘Broker in a Box’. These feature technology-agnostic platforms addressing regulation while covering regulated custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management, and innovative technology partnerships.