FINEXITY launches marketplace for tokenized investments

This expansion enables users to have the opportunity to trade their tokenized securities at any time free of charge and in the form of real-time transactions on the FINEXITY secondary market. According to a FINEXITY representative, the FINEXITY secondary market is creating new possibilities for individual portfolio management and flexible asset accumulation. In addition, the issuers provide support with current performance indicators for the respective investments, which serve as a guide for pricing. For the processing of purchases and sales, every verified user has a digital credit account with a platform-integrated e-wallet.

Users can deposit unlimited amounts of money on this at any time, with which they can buy digital shares in real time and have the proceeds from the sale paid out to their bank account. The investments in liquid alternatives are long-term, but the FINEXITY secondary market offers investors the flexibility to decide about the duration of their investments. A FINEXITY representative states that the secondary market creates direct networking between issuers, sales partners, investors and third parties. All users of the Open Banking ecosystem have a standardised FINEXITY login that gives them access to all marketplaces enabling users to invest in products faster, while marketplace operators benefit from faster customer onboarding.