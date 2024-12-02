Ethereum reaches USD 1000

The total market capitalization of ethers currently available is now USD 100 billion.

More than that, ethers only represent around 13% of all cryptocurrencies out there. 2017 may have been a huge year for cryptocurrencies across the board, but one of the most important stories is that there are now many different tokens worth tens of billions of dollars when it comes to market capitalization.

One ether was worth between USD 700 and USD 800 for most of the second half of December. But over the past seven days, ethers have been trading up 40%.

Despite this incredible performance, Ripple is still the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Somehow, Ripple has been up over 1,300 percent over the last 30 days. Ethereum has been lagging behind Ripple because of this rally.

Bitcoin is becoming less and less dominant. It now represents 32.5% of the value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation.