Dpixel invests in four international startups

Metaverse 4 Finance represents the first Italian acceleration programme designed to identify and support the growth of national and international startups for the development of economically sustainable, inclusive, innovative, and secure solutions in the field of metaverse applied to finance. The startups selected for the programme come from countries such as Switzerland, the US, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

The Sella group venture incubator includes a total investment allocation of EUR 3 million. Overall, 117 startups from 36 countries applied to be included in the initiative, with 37 applications coming from Italy, 11 from the USA, 6 from the United Kingdom, 5 from India, and 3 from Germany. The rest of the applications came from countries such as Finland, Hong Kong, Argentina, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Out of these 117 startups, six of them were chosen to receive guidance from specialised technical, legal, and business mentors. Furthermore, their projects were showcased as part of an Investor Day event in front of an audience comprising 90 investors, venture capital funds, corporate venture capital, and entrepreneurs.

The four startups and Metaverse 4 Finance projects selected by dpixel for investment are Seed Venture, Dexy, Intraverse, and Vestinda.

More information about these startups

Seed Venture is a London-based Italian startup that deconcentrates fundraising activities for startups and SMEs. It also supports the exchange of tokens representing financial instruments issued in the secondary market, combining decentralised finance and traditional economy.

US-based Dexy is a hybrid neobank that blends the advantages of the crypto and web3 worlds with the well-established trust and user experience of traditional banking. Its solution is aimed at emerging markets to help people operate in financial markets around the world.

Intraverse is an Italian startup based in Lugano (Switzerland). The company has developed an interoperable metaverse where NFTs integrate as in-game avatars by leveraging a proprietary blockchain-based platform.

Vestinda is a startup from Bucharest (Romania) based in Boston (USA). This company is working on technologies that support trading and investments in web3. It offers zero-code solutions to automate, grow, and protect the portfolios of retail traders and platforms.





Sella’s AI Incubator

In June 2023, Sella launched the Artificial Intelligence Business Incubator designed for companies that are developing projects based on AI-powered financial services. The Artificial Intelligence Business Incubator is the international incubation programme promoted by Sella and implemented by dpixel with the support of the Fintech District, which aims to support the initial phase (pre-seed) of startups, researchers, entrepreneurial teams, university spin-offs, companies, and innovative projects in the field of artificial intelligence applied to finance.