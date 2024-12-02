Digital Currency Council and Chamber of Digital Commerce team up

Both organizations are working towards the development of best practices in the Bitcoin industry. This partnership will help them establish a pro-growth environment that is appropriate for innovation, jobs, and investment.

In particular, both DCC and the Chamber will foster education, advocacy, and work closely with policymakers and regulatory agencies. Currently, the DCC is the leading education center for professionals in the digital currency economy and provides certificate-level courses, generating an environment that fosters innovation.

Apart from that, this joining of professionals in the industry could also help in developing a proper framework for Bitcoin regulation. As it is, different US states have varying degrees of oversight and requirements on the industry and its members.