Deloitte joins Ethereum Alliance and Hyperledger

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance was launched in February 2017 to promote corporate use of the Ethereum blockchain. Currently the consortium has more than tripled in size, with the group announcing 86 new members drawn from a wide range of industries. Among alliance’s top members, we name JPMorgan, Banco Santander, DTCC, Infosys, and Microsoft.

The Hyperledger project is the Linux-led umbrella effort that houses various open-source enterprise distributed ledger technologies contributed by members. Nevertheless, the news is more of a formalization of existing relationships with both groups, according to Deloitte representatives.

The company works on proofs-of-concept with corporates around the globe, but this partnership was not driven by client demand, but rather by the company’s goal to play a role in shaping how these technologies might be used by businesses.