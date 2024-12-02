Dash, BitCart partner to allow online Amazon purchases

Currently Dash is the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency, with its total market cap soaring from USD 77 million to USD 528 million in Q1. BitCart offers up to 20% discounts on Amazon for consumers using Dash on its platform. Therefore, the blockchain startup, founded in 2015, gives users a way to spend cryptocurrency on the world’s leading online retailer. Furthermore, Dash already accepts Bitcoin and is close to adding hotels.com gift cards.

Besides BitCart, Dash is also being integrated into payments plug-in CryptoWoo and Venezuelan cryptocurrency exchange CryptoBuyer, allowing individuals and businesses to pay for ecommerce products online with the cryptocurrency.