Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative adds 11 new members





During its inaugural meeting, the CCC established its roadmap for the coming months, at the center of which will be an emphasis on establishing public and private partnerships. Efforts will be placed on developing relationships and opening dialogue with law enforcement agencies and regulators at the federal, state, and local level as well as focusing the group's collective influence on battling money mule activity and anti-human trafficking initiatives.

Since announcing its formation in August 2021, the CCC has welcomed several key members including leaders in blockchain analytics, the intelligence community, and some influential AML platforms in the industry.