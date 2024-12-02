Cryptocurrencies users targeted by new malware

According to Cyren, the malware targets banking customers and is carrying out a massive campaign. The malware sends fake emails to steal Bitcoin and passwords. The emails inform the recipient of a deposit and originate mainly from bots in the United States and Singapore. Furthermore, they are branded as being from various banks, including Emirates, NDB and DBS.

The malware is a keylogger that is carried as an attachment to emails for fake bank transfers. Once the victim opens the attachment, the malware can record everything the victim types on their keyboard and every place they place their mouse, according to CryptoCoinsNews.

The malware looks for cryptocurrency wallets and targets a long list of currencies, including Bitcoin, Namecoin, Litecoin, Anoncoin, BBQcoin, Bytecoin, Craftcoin, Devcoin, Digitalcoin, Fastcoin, Feathercoin, Florincoin, Freicoin, I0coin, Infinitecoin, Ixcoin, Junkcoin, Litecoin, Luckycoin, Megacoin, Mincoin, Phoenixcoin, Primecoin, Quarkcoin, Tagcoin, Terracoin, Worldcoin, Yacoin and Zetacoin.