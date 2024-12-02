Credit Suisse could roll out blockchain loans platform in 2018

Currently, the bank is in the trial phase, and has put a few dozen smaller loan transactions, where Credit Suisse or other participating banks are the agent, onto a distributed ledger platform using smart contracts. The group involved finished the second phase of their testing in March 2017. Conceptually, the trials envision a syndicated loan market, in which multiple lenders pool their capital for individual borrowers, built on blockchain.

The project aims to reduce barriers between counterparts, by decreasing both time and cost in making the necessary capital available.