CoinTracker gets USD 100 mln in Series A funding

The round was led by Accel, with participation from new and previous investors including General Catalyst, Initialized Capital, Y Combinator Continuity, 776 Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Intuit Ventures, Kraken Ventures.

The company intends to use the funds to add talent, continue to improve in coverage of exchanges, chains, and popular cryptocurrency segments such as DeFi and NFTs as the industry evolves, expand CoinTracker for tax professionals, scale customer support, content and community.

CoinTracker allows consumers to track their entire crypto portfolio, across exchanges and wallets, helping users see their market value, investment performance, transactions, and taxes as they transact with cryptocurrency. CoinTracker is an exclusive cryptocurrency tax partner for many exchanges and tax products, including Coinbase, OpenSea, Intuit’s TurboTax, and Blockchain.com, whose users can receive free tax reports.