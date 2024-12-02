Coinsilium launches IPO in blockchain business - a first of its kind

The stock trading began on 24 December, 2015, coinspeaker.com reports. Coinsilium issued 10,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of GBP 0.1 per each share generating GBP 1 million in gross proceeds, the source cites. The company has already issued 69,793,500 shares with a total market value of GBP 6.98 million.

The move will allow investors to enter the blockchain market and leverage the technology underlying Bitcoin. In July 2015, Coinsilium announced it was going to list its shares on London’s AIM, however, an IPO was postponed as the company was considering alternatives to AIM.

Started in 2014, the company has an investment portfolio, including such blockchain startups as digital currency trading platform Magnr, financial services provider Fuzo, virtual currency payment firm CoinSimple, Bitcoin payment company SatoshiPay, blockchain API provider Neuroware and blockchain-based data management system Factom.

In addition, Coinsilium offers technical consulting, corporate advisory and educational services regarding the blockchain technology. The company is also in plans to commence its accelerator program for blockchain startups, called “Block Chain Space” in 2016.