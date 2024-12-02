Coinrule integrates with Bybit to automate futures trading







Coinrule announces its strategic integration with Bybit to rollout Bybit Futures trading on the Coinrule platform. This integration marks a milestone in providing sophisticated trading tools and expanding opportunities for both novice and experienced traders worldwide.

Bybit Futures is known for its robust trading infrastructure, high liquidity, and user-centric features. By integrating Bybit Futures, Coinrule users can execute automated trading strategies with precision, speed, and efficiency, augmenting their ability to navigate crypto markets.





Features that Coinrule users will benefit from:

Leveraged trading capabilities: This integration introduces leverage trading on Bybit to Coinrule users, allowing traders to amplify their trading power and potential returns with less capital;

The ability to short: Traders can now capitalise on market volatility in both directions, thanks to the ability to short sell on Bybit Futures through Coinrule;

Diversified trading opportunities: Access to a wide range of trading instruments and markets is now at Coinrule users' fingertips, offering the chance to diversify portfolios and enhance trading strategies with various futures contracts available on Bybit;

Advanced trading strategies with 'Any Contract Scanner': Coinrule's 'any contract’ scanner allows traders to automatically identify and engage with any futures contract, offering a new approach to futures trading;

Expanded risk management tools: The integration enhances risk management capabilities with advanced tools such as stop-loss and take-profit orders, enabling traders to better control exposure to market volatility;

24/7 automated trading: Coinrule's automation features allow users to execute strategies at any time, providing the freedom to take advantage of market opportunities around the clock without constant monitoring.





Coinrule’s integration with Bybit Futures is aimed at equipping traders with the tools they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of crypto futures trading. Whether a user is seasoned trader looking to automate complex strategies or a beginner seeking to explore the benefits of automated trading, this integration provides a powerful and accessible solution.