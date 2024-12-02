Coinbase unveils Bitcoin purchase through debit cards

The feature is already available for European users of Coinbase who have the means to buy the cryptocurrency through credit and debit cards.

The announcement also added that the feature will only be available for 1% of US customers today, while in its beta phase. The eventual rollout over the ‘coming months’ will see the feature enabled for all US customers.

Users who see this feature already enabled in their accounts can add a debit card via the payment methods page on Coinbase’s website. The same can be done from Coinbase’s Android and iOS apps.