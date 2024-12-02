Coinbase to drive Bitcoin adoption via new apps

The company wants to provide its users with various products and services that take advantage of the digital currency’s offerings.

In the case of the disruption of financial services, Coinbase views international remittances and peer-to-peer lending as two areas of interest.

Lighthouse and decentralized prediction markets were mentioned as two possibilities for entirely new internet applications made possible by Bitcoin.

The concepts of paying for online content via microtransactions and automatically purchasing system resources are ideas currently being worked on by multiple companies such as 21 and Brave.