Coinbase to acquire Brazil-based unicorn 2TM

Coinbase is set to continue its global acquisition strategy, reportedly buying the Brazilian company 2TM, the parent company of Mercado Bitcoin.

According to information from Estadão, the Coinbase acquisition could be complete by April 2022. Negotiations for the purchase have been taking place over the course of 2022.

Mercado Bitcoin is a Latin America-based crypto brokerage, whose parent company, 2TM, cemented its unicorn status as a billion-dollar company in 2021. Valued at USD 2.2 billion, 2TM has also pursued an acquisition strategy, particularly in lusophone countries. 2TM’s Mercado Bitcoin snapped up Portugal-based CriptoLoja, a Lisbon-based crypto exchange, in January 2022.

The 2TM holding company umbrella now covers Meubank, MB Digital Assets, CriptoLoja, Bitrust, Blockchain Academy, MezaPro, Wuzu, and Portal do Bitcoin.