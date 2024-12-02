Coinbase offers Bitcoin payment services to Canadian customers

As a result of the move, Canadian residents can now buy and sell Bitcoin using CAD, deposit CAD funds into Bitcoin wallets and trade CAD/BTC using the Coinbase Bitcoin exchange.

The companys CAD/BTC exchange will be kept in a separate order book, meaning, for now, US exchange users will not be able to access the pair via their US accounts.

Coinbase Exchange is currently available in more than 30 states, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, partly through licenses secured in each jurisdiction.