Coinbase introduces Bitcoin exchange in the UK

Users in the UK can now trade Bitcoin on the Coinbase Exchange in two new currency pairs – BTC/GBP and BTC/EUR.

Customers are now able to add GBP and USD to their Coinbase wallets via wire transfer and can add EUR using SEPA. The company’s merchant tools are also available in the UK.

Coinbase is in talks with regulators and banks in a number of other countries with a view of expanding access to its exchange and wallet even further.