Coinbase files patents for nine Bitcoin products

The USPTO – the agency responsible for issuing patents to investors and businesses as well as registering product and intellectual property trademarks – received the submissions on 17th March in 2015.

According to the filings, published this month, Coinbase submitted patent applications for various products including a hot Bitcoin wallet, an instant exchange, a Bitcoin exchange, a Bitcoin tipping button alongside two off- and on-blockchain transaction systems.

The USPTO process also allows the public to oppose patents if they believe the application in question is not justified.