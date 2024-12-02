Coinbase enables instant Bitcoin payments in 26 countries

Previously, users could top up their accounts via bank transfer, however the exchange now supports 3D Secure credit and debit cards, having trialled the technology in the UK and Spain.

Visas 3D Secure protocol, which requires users to verify their identity via password, is supported by most banks in Europe.

In conjunction with its instant buying rollout, Coinbase revealed that Bitcoin users in Liechtenstein and Slovenia can now buy and sell on its platform, though it users will use SEPA transfers, not its instant functionality.