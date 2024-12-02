Citcon, Flexa join forces to offer digital currencies to merchants

Merchants connected to Citcon can now opt in to accept any of the dozens of digital currencies supported on the Flexa network, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Those who accept these types of payments via Flexa are guaranteed against fraud or loss from the time of authorisation, all at no extra cost. Consumers are allowed to use digital currency payments with virtually no overhead, while enabling merchants to receive settlement in US dollars or the digital currency of their choice.

Through this partnership, Citcon and Flexa look to empower global consumers with real utility for their digital currency holdings at online and offline retailers in a contactless and fee-free way.