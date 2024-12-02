Cion Digital raises USD 12 mln in seed funding round

The capital will be used to expand R&D resources and accelerate the rollout of crypto financing and payment solutions tailored for Financial Services companies (Lenders, RIA’s, Banks and Neobanks) and Big Ticket Retailers (Auto, RV/Marine, Jewelry and Luxury Goods) and to expand the capabilities of the firm’s proprietary Blockchain Orchestration Platform for other industries.

The round was led by Green Visor Capital and 645 Ventures. Cota Capital, Epic Ventures, Hourglass Capital Partners, BAT Ventures, Greycroft, and Ulu Ventures also participated.

Cion Digital’s integrated suite of applications and services provides companies with access to the connectivity, infrastructure, and support needed to deploy blockchain-based real-time payments and financing. The platform’s blockchain interoperability wants to simplify the world of crypto (custody, liquidity, settlement, compliance, off-chain optimization, etc).