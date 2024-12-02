Chiliz launches Socios.com Visa debit card





The card, which is powered by Railsbank’s platform, will be available to all users on Socios.com. This will allow users to vote in club polls and earn rewards through digital assets known as Fan Tokens. Partners include FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, AS Roma, Galatasaray, CA Independiente, UFC, and esports team OG.

The Socios.com Visa debit card will allow users to make deposits into their EUR or GBP wallet on Socios.com, topping up their balance and making payments for goods and services as with any traditional payments card. The card includes an IBAN and will initially be available in the EEA. Featuring the message ‘I AM MORE THAN A FAN’ on its overlay, the Socios.com Visa debit card will allow users to increase their fan status, while also gaining access to a range of other benefits. In addition to the non-branded version of the card, exclusive limited-edition club-branded cards for Fan Token holders, bestowing additional user privileges, will be created.

Socios.com Visa debit card owners will also receive a unique global ID number linked to their KYC verified Socios.com ID, that will allow fans to redeem club and sponsor related rewards and discounts. The ID will be visible within the Socios.com app.