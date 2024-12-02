Canada-based WonderFi to acquire Coinberry for USD 31 mln

The Vancouver-based WonderFi recently closed its USD 162 million acquisition of Bitbuy, a crypto trading platform in Canada with over 400,000 users. Coinberry currently services more than 220,000 registered Canadian clients. WonderFi expects the all-stock deal for Coinberry to close in Q2 of 2022.

Canada’s crypto market reportedly remains fragmented, thus consolidation is key for WonderFi, according to its CEO. WonderFi is also planning to expand globally in 2022 while diversifying its offerings of digital asset products.

WonderFi is in the process of expanding Bitbuy’s brand into Australia, while ‘actively looking’ at US expansion later in 2022.