Bybit, Talos expand digital assets trading for institutional clients

This partnership will enable Bybit to streamline access for institutions looking to get into the crypto space via the Talos platform. Additionally, this new collaboration will boost real-time liquidity, elevating the user experience on Bybit even further.











Bybit’s success is due to its institutional services, which include specialised loans, a unified trading account, API capabilities, high-power infrastructure, and its efforts in building a trusted brand with a commitment to security, third-party custodians, and real-time proof-of-reserves powered by a purpose-built Merkle Tree.

Talos’s institutional-grade trading infrastructure offers a reliable and secure platform trusted by established market players and end-users. Talos also provides expert services ranging from trading to portfolio and settlement tools. Their solutions are available directly or through white-label partners all around the world, from the Americas to EMEA to APAC.





Combining each other’s offers to meet institutions’ trading demand

Bybit understands the burgeoning demand for advanced trading solutions required by increasingly sophisticated institutions as they pursue growth opportunities in cryptocurrency. The company is excited to partner with Talos to facilitate fast, trustworthy, and secure access to digital asset investments.

Officials from Talos said that the partnership with Bybit allows them to further extend their execution capabilities for clients, providing them with expanded options to engage and transact with the top destinations in the industry. At Talos, they’re always looking to expand their connectivity through smart integrations like the one they now have with Bybit. The robustness of offerings on Bybit provides their users with a broad range of execution functionality to enhance quality, depth, and breadth across their trade activity.