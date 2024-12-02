Burger King to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Russia

The cryptocurrency is called WhopperCoin, and Russians will be able to claim one coin for every rouble they spend on the Whopper sandwich. Customers will be able to buy a Whopper with the virtual cash, once they have collected 1,700 whoppercoins. The tech company will run the blockchain ledger for the coin to keep track of who has coins and what has been done with them.

Users will be able to save, share and trade their wallet full of whoppercoins in September 2017, once the fast food company releases Apple and Android apps. Customers will be able to claim their coins by scanning a receipt with a smartphone.

The crypto-currency is a stand-alone system that has some technical similarities to Bitcoin but is distinct from it. This means the company would be able to shut the system down if it found it was being abused.

According to BBC, Waves announced that it had already generated 1 billion whoppercoins to use in the loyalty scheme.